UrduPoint.com

Dr Joseph Wants Christian Community To Contribute In Country's Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Dr Joseph wants Christian community to contribute in country's progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :As Christmas approaches (December 25), Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad desired that the Pakistani Christian community should contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country and spread peace and love among the society.

"Christmas is a time of Love, peace and joy. At Christmas, we experience the wonder of God through Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, as we all contemplate the newborn Child laid in a manger Jesus," the Saviour.

He quoted a Bible verse to say, "For to us a child is born, To us, a son is given. And the government will be upon his shoulder; and his name will be called "Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace" (Is 9:6).

Arshad urged the Christian community to come together and contribute to suffering humanity, especially for our beloved country that peace, love and hope may prevail in our society and we all may together contribute to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

"We share love in and through our human relationships. Love is a commitment and a decision to stick by others, come what may, through thick and thin, when the going is easy and when the going gets more challenging.

The love that we share in our human relationships is a reflection of the love of God, calling us to give of ourselves to others.

He went on to say, "Christmas was also about repentance and forgiveness. "At Christmas, we are to remember that Jesus was born in poverty in a stable among the poorest people and animals. You and I called to look for the face of Christ in the poor and suffering. During this year as we have faced unfortunate devastating floods in the country that affected millions of people causing loss of life, property and livestock. We continue striving to help these affected people, many are still struggling with unemployment, health, economic needs, housing and so many other issues and challenges. Therefore, we should reach out and help others with all the blessings of God." In his Christmas message, the Archbishop said, "Let us celebrate Christmas with deep confidence in Christ, experiencing the love, peace and tenderness of His divine mercy and let us pray together for suffering humanity that peace, love and hope may prevail in our society and all over the world. I pray and wish each one God's blessings and wish all a very blessed Christmas and a very happy New Year!" \932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Poor Christmas Rawalpindi Progress Mary May December God Christian All Government Share Million Housing Love

Recent Stories

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

2 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.