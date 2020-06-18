UrduPoint.com
Dr Jumani Assumes Charge As International Islamic University Islamabad Vice President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

Dr Jumani assumes charge as International Islamic University Islamabad Vice President

Prof Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani Thursday assumed his duties as Vice President (Admin, Finance and Planning) at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Prof Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani Thursday assumed his duties as Vice President (Admin, Finance and Planning) at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Prof Jumani was among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes, a press release said. Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani had been working as Professor, Department of Education and Director Directorate of Distance Education, International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan.

He possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. He has experience of administration as a head of educational institution under Ministry of Defence. He also has experience of working as Chairman of the Deptt, Director Institute of Professional Development, IIUI, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Dean, FSS, IIUI.

He has also privilege of working as Acting President of IIUI.

He has worked in Federal Ministry of Education as Programme Coordination Officer and performed administrative responsibilities at national level. His areas of interest have been Teacher Education, Curriculum Development, Distance Education and Research and Development. In addition to Masters and Ph.D. degrees in Education he holds Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration.

He is Editor of International Journal of Distance Education and E-Learning and Chief Editor of International Journal of Innovation in Teaching and Learning. He has received Best University Teacher Award from Higher Education Commission Pakistan for the year 2015. He was working on various National Projects in the field of education and Distance Education and on the International Project of European Commission Erasmus+ Programme on Blended Learning for Teacher Educators in Asia and Europe.

