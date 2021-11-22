Dr. Junaid Abdul Razzak calls on Governor Imran Ismail

Professor Dr. Junaid Abdul Razzak called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Professor Dr. Junaid Abdul Razzak called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

Governor Sindh while highlighting the significance of access to emergency care system said that emergency care was an essential part of the health system and served as a first point of contact, said a communique.

He said that the people living specially in a rural community continued to have unequal access to emergency care.

Remote and rural areas continued to suffer from shortage of medicines as well as limited access to physicians.

He further said, 'We need to research, collaborate, contribute and ultimately develop practical solutions for these pressing issues to continue to safeguard our nation's emergency care safety net', he added.