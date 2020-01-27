UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Kamran Afzal Likely To Be Appointed New IG Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

Dr Kamran Afzal likely to be appointed new IG Sindh

Federal government while showing willingness to accept Sindh government plea for removing Kalim Imam, IG Sindh has agreed in principle on one among five names proposed by Sindh government for the slot of IG Sindh

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Dr Kamran Afzal is likely to be inducted as IG Sindh. Federal government while showing willingness to accept Sindh government plea for removing Kalim Imam, IG Sindh has agreed in principle on one among five Names proposed by Sindh government for the slot of IG Sindh.

Five names including Ghulam Qadir, Dr Kamran Afzal, Mushtaq Mehr, Sana Ullah Abbasi and Inam Ghani were forwarded by Sindh government.According to Sindh government sources, federal government has agreed upon the name of Dr Kamran Afzal for his appointment as IG Sindh besides giving indication on issuing notification on this count soon.Federation has decided to change Sindh police head on the request of Sindh government.Additional IG Kamran Afzal is heading anti corruption department at present Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Police Government

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s r ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow an ..

13 minutes ago

OIC participates in the "African Scholars Conferen ..

13 minutes ago

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tourname ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Aircraft Returns to Khabarovsk After Rece ..

2 minutes ago

The best performances from the 2020 Grammys

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.