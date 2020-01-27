Dr Kamran Afzal likely to be appointed new IG Sindh

(@imziishan)

Federal government while showing willingness to accept Sindh government plea for removing Kalim Imam, IG Sindh has agreed in principle on one among five names proposed by Sindh government for the slot of IG Sindh

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Dr Kamran Afzal is likely to be inducted as IG Sindh. Federal government while showing willingness to accept Sindh government plea for removing Kalim Imam, IG Sindh has agreed in principle on one among five Names proposed by Sindh government for the slot of IG Sindh.

Five names including Ghulam Qadir, Dr Kamran Afzal, Mushtaq Mehr, Sana Ullah Abbasi and Inam Ghani were forwarded by Sindh government.According to Sindh government sources, federal government has agreed upon the name of Dr Kamran Afzal for his appointment as IG Sindh besides giving indication on issuing notification on this count soon.Federation has decided to change Sindh police head on the request of Sindh government.Additional IG Kamran Afzal is heading anti corruption department at present Sindh.