Dr Kamran Assumes Additional Charge Of VC IUB

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Dr Kamran assumes additional charge of VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government assigned additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the

Islamia University of Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan.

In this regard, the Higher education Commission Department issued a notification.

Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge of the vice chancellor of the IUB.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rahman

and other officers welcomed him.

Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience

in teaching and research as well as management. He did his PhD Computer Engineering in

Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007.

He was appointed Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan on September 10, 2022.

Earlier, he served as Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology

Lahore. He served as Chairman board of Application IEEE, Governing Body Member Pakistan Engineering Council, Campus Coordinator and Chairman Department of Electrical Engineering University of Engineering and Technology Kala Shah Kaku Campus, Conveyor Higher Education Commission National Curriculum Revision Committee and University of Engineering and Technology Narowal as Campus Coordinator.

He has written many research papers and supervised many important computer engineering projects.

