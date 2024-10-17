Dr Kamran Assumes Additional Charge Of VC IUB
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government assigned additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the
Islamia University of Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan.
In this regard, the Higher education Commission Department issued a notification.
Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge of the vice chancellor of the IUB.
Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rahman
and other officers welcomed him.
Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience
in teaching and research as well as management. He did his PhD Computer Engineering in
Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007.
He was appointed Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan on September 10, 2022.
Earlier, he served as Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology
Lahore. He served as Chairman board of Application IEEE, Governing Body Member Pakistan Engineering Council, Campus Coordinator and Chairman Department of Electrical Engineering University of Engineering and Technology Kala Shah Kaku Campus, Conveyor Higher Education Commission National Curriculum Revision Committee and University of Engineering and Technology Narowal as Campus Coordinator.
He has written many research papers and supervised many important computer engineering projects.
