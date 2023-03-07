Dr. Kanwal posted as CEO, DHA Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab has notified posting of Dr. Faiza Kanwal against the post of Chief Executive Officer, Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

An Office Order issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that Dr.

Faiza Kanwal, Senior Woman Medical Officer (BS-18), awaiting posting was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority (DHA) with immediate effect.

She was directed to join his new office.