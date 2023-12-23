Open Menu

Dr. Karim Khuwaja Appointed As Vice Chairman Of Sindhi Adabi Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 11:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman has appointed Member Board of Governors Dr. Karim Ahmed Khwaja as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board.

According to press release issued on Saturday, Dr.

Karim Ahmed Khwaja will be responsible to look after external affairs of the Board and would play his role to implement correspondence being made by the Chairman with Chief Minister Sindh and secretaries of various departments.

Vice Chairman will also be responsible to approve PC (I) and represent Sindhi Adabi Board in educational and literary programmes in Sindh.

