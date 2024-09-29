Dr Kashif elected as Pakistan Hypertension League president unopposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Head of Cardiology Department Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Kashif Ali Hashmi has been elected as the president of the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL), unopposed.

He is the first doctor from south Punjab to be elected to the position.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that maiden PHL election was conducted in 2012, and after 12 years, he has been elected its president.

He said that 12th PHL symposium was being held at CPEIC from Sept 27 to Sept 29 wherein he was elected unopposed.

Dr. Kashif Hashmi is currently the head of the Cardiology Ward at Nishtar University. He said his election was an honor for all concerned, adding that he would strive to serve his community and the public in a better manner.