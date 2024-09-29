Open Menu

Dr Kashif Elected As Pakistan Hypertension League President Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dr Kashif elected as Pakistan Hypertension League president unopposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Head of Cardiology Department Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Kashif Ali Hashmi has been elected as the president of the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL), unopposed.

He is the first doctor from south Punjab to be elected to the position.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that maiden PHL election was conducted in 2012, and after 12 years, he has been elected its president.

He said that 12th PHL symposium was being held at CPEIC from Sept 27 to Sept 29 wherein he was elected unopposed.

Dr. Kashif Hashmi is currently the head of the Cardiology Ward at Nishtar University. He said his election was an honor for all concerned, adding that he would strive to serve his community and the public in a better manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Doctor Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

18 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

19 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

19 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan