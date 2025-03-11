Dr Kashif Shaikh Appointed As Chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Computer Science and Information Technology (IT) Department of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology.
The Chancellor SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan extended congratulations to Dr. Shaikh and said he would bring with him a rich knowledge and experience to take the Computer Science and IT Department towards new heights.
With an impressive academic background and a record of accomplishment in research and teaching, Dr.
Shaikh is well-equipped to lead the dedicated team of faculty and inspire ambitious students.
The Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani said that Dr. Kashif Shaikh is an ambitious person and plans to boost research capabilities, encouraging faculty and students to explore new frontiers in computer science that address real-world problems.
Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh received his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Sir Syed University.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalists’ role important for maintaining peace :RPO Dera6 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept6 minutes ago
-
Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner16 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance16 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters26 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar26 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk26 minutes ago
-
Ongoing NA session to continue until March 2126 minutes ago
-
6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas26 minutes ago