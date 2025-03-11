Open Menu

Dr Kashif Shaikh Appointed As Chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Computer Science and Information Technology (IT) Department of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology.

The Chancellor SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan extended congratulations to Dr. Shaikh and said he would bring with him a rich knowledge and experience to take the Computer Science and IT Department towards new heights.

With an impressive academic background and a record of accomplishment in research and teaching, Dr.

Shaikh is well-equipped to lead the dedicated team of faculty and inspire ambitious students.

The Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani said that Dr. Kashif Shaikh is an ambitious person and plans to boost research capabilities, encouraging faculty and students to explore new frontiers in computer science that address real-world problems.

Engr. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Shaikh received his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Sir Syed University.

