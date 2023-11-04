Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema’s ‘Soz-e-Daroon’ launched

The first collection of poetry of Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema, ‘Soz-e-Daroon’ (The Fire Within), was launched on Friday evening at Cosmopolitan Club here by Sanjh Publications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The first collection of poetry of Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema, ‘Soz-e-Daroon’ (The Fire Within), was launched on Friday evening at Cosmopolitan Club here by Sanjh Publications.

The book consists of both urdu and Punjabi poems. Her poetry, which was recited by herself and many scholars and poets who gave critical appreciation of her work on the occasion, was very well received and got much applause. Poet Nazeer Qaisar presided the book launch. It was a very well-attended event.

Dr. Kausar has been writing poetry for decades, but it remained hidden from view because she would write on whatever piece of paper she got hold of and would put them here and there. She ascribes developing this talent of writing to her schooling, to the Bazm-e-Adab, held in her school every Sunday as Friday used to be a weekly holiday in those days.

She went to Madrasa-tul-Banaat and started school in grade 3. She said, “On the very first day, my teacher gave me a newspaper in which there were ‘Aqwal-e-Zarrin’ (golden quotes). She asked me to select ten of them, write in a notebook and learn them by heart. "Next, I remember reciting them to the teacher in class and after that on stage, in an event at school. I did a good job, so good that the teacher would always tell me to prepare for debates whenever one was announced. This gave great boost to my confidence. I excelled in studies as well and did my PhD from Imperial College London in 1982,” she shared with the audience.

She recited a number of her poems. Her favourite, she said, was ‘Agahi’. She also recited two of her Punjabi poems ‘Keeri Kara’ and ‘Wakhri Chup Si’, which received great applause. She made special mention of Mujahida and poet Anmol Gohar among others for encouraging her to publish her poems in a book form. “Finally, the credit of publishing the book goes to Amjad of Sanjh Publications,” she said.

Poet Nazeer Qaisar said, “All poetry is connected to life. We have to be born once with our own effort and we do so when we create. A poet is born again with every poem she/he creates. One should live in as many Names and forms as possible.

A poet stays alive and enables others to stay alive too.” He thanked Amjad Saleem Minhas and Farkhanda Amjad of Sanjh Publications for introducing him to a fine poet and person Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema.

Farkhanda Amjad welcomed the writer and all the guests. She said, “Dr. Kausar’s verses touch the reader’s heart. In her Punjabi poems she has captured the culture along with the contemporary life.”

Poet Shahzad Nayyar said, “Dr Kausar Jamal’s Punjabi poems have remarkable flow. When personal thoughts are expressed in a way that they become universal thoughts, they reach out to a large number of people. One can feel the depth of true feelings in her poetry.”

Mujahida Butt, who had been a student of Dr. Kausar Jamal, expressed gratitude for the encouragement she received from Dr. Kausar. She said, “Dr Kausar kept writing for 60 years and now that work is before us. She has written poems on varied subjects. Among other things she has also highlighted the atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine. There is universality in her poetry.”

Dr. Shahida Dilawar Shah said, “Her diction is simple and her poems depict true feelings.”

Waqas Ahmad Shahbaz, who moderated the session, said, “What I find most touching in Dr. Kausar’s poetry is the depiction of woman in her many relationships, particularly mother. Woman in her poems appears to be in search of identity on many instances.”

Gulnar Tabassum, another speaker, said she was emboldened with Dr. Kausar’s bold style at college in Kasur. Gulnar was a first-year student then and a sportswoman. She said, “I find her Punjabi expression very natural.” In the end the publisher Amjad Saleem Minhas thanked all the speakers and guests.

Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema retired as Dean of Natural Sciences from Lahore College for Women University, was first principal Jinnah College Queen’s Road, Lahore and before that was principal Girls College Kasur. She is one of the very first people in Pakistan to work on environment and has done projects of Unesco, British Council and many others. Environment and health are the areas in which she has worked most and is still working.