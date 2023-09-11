Dr Kausar Malik sworn in as interim federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, a noted agricultural scientist and educationist on Monday took oath for the office of the caretaker Federal minister.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Dr Kausar at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier on September 9, the president appointed Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik as the federal minister in the caretaker federal cabinet.

He had made the appointment on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.