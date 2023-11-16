Dr Kazim takes over as Nishtar Hospital MS

Dr Muhammad Kazim Khan took charge of Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital here on Thursday. Prior to new assignment, he was serving as MS Nishtar Hospital-II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Dr Muhammad Kazim Khan took charge of Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital here on Thursday. Prior to new assignment, he was serving as MS Nishtar Hospital-II.

Soon after taking charge, Nishtar's administration warmly welcomed and congratulated him. After assuming the charge, Dr.

Kazim visited Nishtar Accident & Emergency wards and checked the treatment facilities given to the patients, health facilities counters, operation theaters, cleanliness, availability of medicines, attendance of staff.

Dr Khan said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Health Secretary Dr. Ali Jan, the best treatment facilities will be provided to the patients who come to the hospital.

He said that my doors would always be opened for everyone. AMS M&R Dr. Shah Zaman, DMS A&E ward Dr. Zahid, Dr. Fahad and others were also present.