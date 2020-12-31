UrduPoint.com
Dr. Khakwani Appointed As Head NMU Gynae Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC,Dr Ijaz Masood appointed Dr Mehnaz Khakwani as head of gynachology deptt here on Thursday.

Notification of her elevation has been issued in this regard.

Dr Mehnaz is the senior most gynaecologist at Nishtar hospital. She was elevated as HoD after former Chief, Dr Huma Quddusi went on LPR, said a release issued here.

