Dr Khalid appointed as MS Urology Institute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, promoted the senior Dr Khalid Abbas Janjua to the rank of Principal Medical Officer (BS-20).

According to a notification issued here, Dr Khalid was appointed Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant against the existing vacancy relieving him from the additional charge of the post.