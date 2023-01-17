Dr Khalid Appointed As MS Urology Institute
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, promoted the senior Dr Khalid Abbas Janjua to the rank of Principal Medical Officer (BS-20).
According to a notification issued here, Dr Khalid was appointed Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant against the existing vacancy relieving him from the additional charge of the post.