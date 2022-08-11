Dr Khalid given additional charge of MS Lahore General Hospital

Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Dr Khalid Bin Aslam has been appointed as MS Lahore General Hospital (LGH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Dr Khalid Bin Aslam has been appointed as MS Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department here onThursday, Dr Khalid has been given additional charge of the LGH.