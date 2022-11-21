Dr Khalid given additional charge of MS Urology Institute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A senior doctor of District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, Dr Khalid Abbas Janjua has been appointed Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department here on Monday, Dr Khalid has been given the additional charge of the Urology institute in addition to his duty for three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.