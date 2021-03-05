UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Khalid Iraqi Inaugurates Digital Library At KU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates digital library at KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Karachi Professor, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Friday said that access to authentic and reliable information was essential for quality research and in the presence of modern technology, it was up to us how much we use it, for producing quality research.

The social sciences play a very important role in providing solutions to the problems of society and it was a key component for the development of societies, he said while inaugurating the digital library at the varsity's social work department.

Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that without quality research, we could not resolve our problems, and asked students and faculty to focus on the problems of different communities living in the city and urged them to provide durable solutions to those issues.

"There should be meaningful research in the social sciences that can play a key role in solving human social problems." he said KU Vice Chancellor said that students and faculty would be facilitated by the digital library and they would have access to research materials and would be able to share their work with the world.

Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said he believed that the Department of Social Work would use the digital library to help and to identify and address social issues through their research work.

He observed that research work of the social work department would be helpful for the government offices, local and foreign non-governmental organizations as well and they could learn about different social aspects and problems of various communities living in the province in general and the city in particular.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that in this age of modern technology, the whole world was moving towards digitalization and the establishment of a digital library would be an asset for the researchers, faculty, and students.

Meanwhile, Chairman Department of Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Shahid elaborated on the aims and objectives of the digital library and said that the department strives to provide the best possible facilities to its faculty, researchers and students.

Related Topics

Karachi World Technology Karachi University Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.