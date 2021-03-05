Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates digital library at KU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Karachi Professor, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Friday said that access to authentic and reliable information was essential for quality research and in the presence of modern technology, it was up to us how much we use it, for producing quality research.

The social sciences play a very important role in providing solutions to the problems of society and it was a key component for the development of societies, he said while inaugurating the digital library at the varsity's social work department.

Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that without quality research, we could not resolve our problems, and asked students and faculty to focus on the problems of different communities living in the city and urged them to provide durable solutions to those issues.

"There should be meaningful research in the social sciences that can play a key role in solving human social problems." he said KU Vice Chancellor said that students and faculty would be facilitated by the digital library and they would have access to research materials and would be able to share their work with the world.

Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said he believed that the Department of Social Work would use the digital library to help and to identify and address social issues through their research work.

He observed that research work of the social work department would be helpful for the government offices, local and foreign non-governmental organizations as well and they could learn about different social aspects and problems of various communities living in the province in general and the city in particular.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that in this age of modern technology, the whole world was moving towards digitalization and the establishment of a digital library would be an asset for the researchers, faculty, and students.

Meanwhile, Chairman Department of Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Shahid elaborated on the aims and objectives of the digital library and said that the department strives to provide the best possible facilities to its faculty, researchers and students.