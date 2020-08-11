Dr Khalid Mahmood deputed DEO Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer, posted Dr Khalid Mahmood as District Emergency Officer (DEO) here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer, posted Dr Khalid Mahmood as District Emergency Officer (DEO) here on Tuesday.

Dr Khalid took over the charge of his new responsibility today.

Prior to the assignment, he was serving as Emergency Officer in Multan for a long time.

He ordered his staffers to work diligently and with commitment because no laxity will be tolerated in this connection.

It was Rescuers top priority to extend timely help to citizens in times of need, he stated.