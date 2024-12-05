- Home
- Pakistan
- Dr. Khalid Maqbool emphasizes importance of innovation, leadership in shaping country’s future
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Emphasizes Importance Of Innovation, Leadership In Shaping Country’s Future
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday emphasized the importance of innovation and leadership in shaping Pakistan’s future.
Addressing the convocation ceremony of the National University of Technology (NUTECH) at its Islamabad campus, the minister urged graduates to actively contribute to the nation’s progress.
He stated, “The country has fulfilled its duty by providing you with quality education; now, it’s your responsibility to contribute to its development. This nation, built on an ideology, needs your efforts to shape a brighter future.”
He emphasized NUTECH’s growing global recognition and its unique status as Pakistan’s first “University for Industry,” fostering a strong connection between academia and industry.
While addressing the attendees, he extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and their families.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui commended the graduates and shared inspiring insights for their future endeavors.
The ceremony was attended by Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Lieutenant General Moazzam Ijaz (HI, M), Rector of NUTECH, members of the NUTECH community, parents, and students.
A total of 164 graduates from Engineering, IT, and Technology disciplines were awarded degrees, with top achievers receiving Gold and Silver Medals in recognition of their excellence.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader praises KP Governor for APC initiative10 minutes ago
-
Muqam welcomes APC on KP rights10 minutes ago
-
NCHD holds seminar on ‘International Volunteers Day10 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism10 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" emphasizing unity & national values20 minutes ago
-
Relief on the horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange construction in full Swing20 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers held with 100 bottles liquor, over 3.5 kg narcotics in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Sialkot DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census 202440 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Dera DPO takes charge50 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates city parks with winter flowering plants50 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption1 hour ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested1 hour ago