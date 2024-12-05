Open Menu

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Emphasizes Importance Of Innovation, Leadership In Shaping Country’s Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday emphasized the importance of innovation and leadership in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the National University of Technology (NUTECH) at its Islamabad campus, the minister urged graduates to actively contribute to the nation’s progress.

He stated, “The country has fulfilled its duty by providing you with quality education; now, it’s your responsibility to contribute to its development. This nation, built on an ideology, needs your efforts to shape a brighter future.”

He emphasized NUTECH’s growing global recognition and its unique status as Pakistan’s first “University for Industry,” fostering a strong connection between academia and industry.

While addressing the attendees, he extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and their families.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui commended the graduates and shared inspiring insights for their future endeavors.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Lieutenant General Moazzam Ijaz (HI, M), Rector of NUTECH, members of the NUTECH community, parents, and students.

A total of 164 graduates from Engineering, IT, and Technology disciplines were awarded degrees, with top achievers receiving Gold and Silver Medals in recognition of their excellence.

