ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Science, Technology and Education, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday said that Pakistan is committed to extend practical support for the rehabilitation of educational institutions in Palestine.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Zaid during his visit to the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad, accompanied by Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary.

The federal minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to Oman, he revealed discussions with educational ministers from other countries about joint actions to assist Palestine in the education sector.

To further strengthen these efforts, Dr. Siddiqui stated that he has already proposed convening an extraordinary meeting of education ministers from OIC member countries in Islamabad to devise a comprehensive long-term plan for supporting Palestine.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary highlighted COMSTECH's initiatives aimed at supporting Palestinian youth, including the provision of 5,000 scholarships and fellowships.

He elaborated on COMSTECH's commitment to fostering educational opportunities for Palestinians and strengthening their access to quality education.

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Zaid, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government, COMSTECH, and the people of Pakistan.

He acknowledged their steadfast support, emphasizing that these efforts will never be forgotten by the Palestinian people.

This visit reflects Pakistan and COMSTECH’s continued commitment to standing in solidarity with Palestine and contributing to its educational and institutional development.