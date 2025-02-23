Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Free Palate Surgical Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chairman Muttahida Qaumi Movement ( MQM-P) and Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool has said that Hyderabad has always blowzed us for accomplishing the goal set by our Party to run its political, social and humanitarian works.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants on the occasion of the inauguration of free Palate surgical camp at Khidmat-e-Khalaq foundation hospital.
He said that Hyderabad always leads in knowing the significance of its cause as a student movement first laid the foundation of Khidmat-e-Khalq and later laid the foundation of MQM.
Federal Minister while appreciating KKF said that despite performing better services KKF had not given its due status which was highly deplorable.
He said that those who sacrificed in creation of separate motherland they could understand the importance of Karachi and Hyderabad
Around 125 children hailing from different cities of Sindh underwent surgery in single day which was an encouraging step.
Our destiny did not become Pakistan, Pakistan was lucky that we were destined to become part of it.
Siddiqui said that this movement was started by a single linguistic unit, but it is not for a single linguistic unit, it is for everyone,
This entire system has been challenged,If our movement becomes the destiny of Pakistan, then Pakistan will change, he said.
This Pakistan belongs to us and our father, Siddiqui added.
The ceremony was also addressed by Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui District Organizer, In-charge KKF Hospital Dr. Tahir Khanzada and Dr. Ashraf
The ceremony was attended among others by In-charge Sindh Organizational Committee Saleem Razaq, Senior Leader Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Members of National and Provincial Assembly, Respected City business and Social Leaders, MQM Officials and Workers.
