Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chairman MQM Pakistan and Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the constitution and law allow protests, but not violence. He made these remarks during his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences here on Wednesday, which he said was a long-awaited dream and demand of the people of Hyderabad, now realized.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Siddiqui highlighted the significance of education, calling it a right, not charity. He stated, “The establishment of this university in Hyderabad is a historic moment. This demand is before my age, and today we are fulfilling it." He went on to stress the importance of the youth, calling them the country’s most valuable asset.

"The world is changing rapidly, and no scientist or futurist can predict what it will look like in the coming years. If we do not act in the next five years, artificial intelligence and biotechnology will bring about profound changes," he said and added that why Hyderabad city got this university after 70 years, is also a question, education is a fundamental right, not charity, and we have taken this right.

He added that in the coming years, urban areas of Sindh must play a crucial role in the country's development, and efforts to leave them behind have not succeeded.

"Hyderabad will become the city of knowledge," he declared.

On the issue of protests, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that while the constitution allows for peaceful demonstrations, it does not permit violence. He further remarked that dialogue should never be closed off, and solutions should always be sought through negotiations. He also stated that the water issue should be resolved with the consent of all provinces.

The ceremony was attended by various notable figures, including Regional Director of the Higher Education Commission, Rector of the University Dr Saeed ud din and Sindh Assembly Member Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani, who spoke about the progress made so far and the future plans for the university.

The event was also graced by former federal minister and MNA Amin ul Haq, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Ali Khursheedi, parliamentary leader Abdul Waseem, commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, elected representatives

Dr Arshad Wohra, Sayed Wawseem Hussain, Prof Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Abdul Haseeb, Irfan Gul Magsi, Rashid Khan Advocate, the Vice Chancellor GC University Dr Tayabba Zarif and others.

During his visit, the Federal Minister also toured various blocks of the university. On this occasion, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was given a commemorative shield by the vice chancellor of the university.