Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stress upon youth to work for strengthening of national economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday stressed upon youth to start creative work and play role for strengthening of national economy.

He said this during his visit to National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar while hosting the inaugural graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its startups from the first and second cohort.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the graduating startups of NIC Peshawar have lived up to the standard of KP traditions that are known for their liveliness.

He said that I am sure that KP youth will set new standards for their peers from all across the country. He said that the youth should think about new ideas and the government would fully support them to give practical shape to their ideas.

Dr Maqbool said that the day will come soon that Pakistan would be in row of other developmental countries so it is need of the hour that youth must work hard and play role for the development of country.

He said that KP is soon going to be the digital heart of Pakistan and you will see a revolution of innovation. NIC Peshawar is playing the most significant role toward this goal by transforming startup ecosystem of the region.

Earlier, Murtaza Zaidi, Director NIC Peshawar, briefed the esteemed guests regarding the achievements of NIC and said that the success of these startups speaks volumes about the commitment, dedication and hard work of these innovators.

He said that all of these startups have proved themselves in the market and shown the world, the potential this land possesses.

NIC Peshawar continues to steadily work on its mission of Igniting the spark of innovation and disruption in KP. Our commitment to this goal is reflected in the ongoing success of these graduating startups.

He said that the graduating startups have created more than 470 direct and 1900 indirect jobs, raised over PKR 192 Million in investment and increased their revenue exponentially to more than PKR 120 million. The 14 graduating startups from the NIC truly showcased the diversity and depth of talent in KP.

Yousuf Hussain, CEO Ignite, commended the efforts of NIC Peshawar saying the success of NIC Peshawar is the result of planning and execution with passion, rigor, and high ethics.

On the occasion, Syed Shahzad Shah, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communication, PTCL, said that it is an honor to be part of this event, where we have seen the making of the future leaders of Pakistan.

Earlier, Darewro, APTUS Technology, tutors gateway, bera, eleven.pk, dukandar, azadiebike, smart tubewell and nano IT solution local business CEOs briefed the guests about their works and achievements in KP.