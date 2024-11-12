Dr. Khalid Maqbool Underscores Role Of Creative Education In Driving Economic Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday underscored the role of creative education in driving economic growth and societal transformation.
He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at the historic Mohatta Palace Museum.
The minister highlighted the importance of trade, fashion, and design for Pakistan’s future. This milestone event celebrated PIFD’s expansion into Karachi, with a mission to promote education in fashion and design for a brighter future, said a news release received from Karachi.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil emphasized PIFD’s role in cultivating design talent and contributing to the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.
Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui’s commitment to advancing skill development through education was a central theme, and his efforts were pivotal in establishing the PIFD Karachi Chapter.
The establishment of PIFD Karachi Chapter was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, whose vision has been critical to this initiative.
The PIFD Karachi Chapter will provide students with industry-relevant skills, fostering opportunities in fashion, design, and trade, and is set to become a vital hub of creativity in Karachi.The event was attended by Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.
