Dr Khalid Maqbool Visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" At Expo Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for education, Science and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday visited the ongoing Karachi International Book Fair at the Expo Center on the fourth day of the event.

Khalid Maqbool during his visit inspected the book stalls set up at the Book Fair and said that the holding of such event and the participation of the public in large number, negates the impression that this is not an age of book reading.

The 19th "Karachi International Book Fair" is underway here at the Expo Centre and will continue till Monday night. In the Book Fair, a number of publishers belonging to several countries has set up stalls of their published books and a number of book lovers visiting the event daily.

