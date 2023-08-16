Open Menu

Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro Visits SU Laar Campus Badin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro on Wednesday visited University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin and assured his support for the development of the campus

Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, Pro-Vice Chancellor Badin along with HoDs welcomed the senator on arrival.

Dr. Khoumbati briefed the senator regarding the current status of PC-I and other issues on campus.

Dr. Mandhro visited classes and interacted with students and was inspired after meeting with the female students.

She admired and appreciated the large number of female students seeking education at the university level.

Zakarya Sikandar Mandhro conducted a short introductory session with the students of the campus to be trained for the professional development required for working with Google, AI and other platforms.

He further informed students about the future opportunities in AI, and he assured the potential land hardworking students will be given scholarship opportunities at the national and international levels. He assured his cooperation and support for the professional development of students regarding computing software skills, and IA development programming.

Later, guests were honoured with cultural gifts and were seen off with a note of thanks.

