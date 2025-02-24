Dr Khan Farhan Presents Four Research Papers At ICACS’25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Dr Khan Farhan Rafat, Deputy Director General and officer at the Cabinet Division in Islamabad, achieved a significant milestone by presenting four research papers at the 6th International Conference on Advancements in Computational Sciences (ICACS’25), held at the University of Lahore on Monday.
Dr. Khan, currently pursuing his second Ph.D. in Cyber security, has made substantial contributions to the field, with his research addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges and proposing innovative solutions. His academic accomplishments include participation in two international conferences and the publication of his research in a prestigious IEEE journal with an Impact Factor,said a message received here.
His involvement in ICACS’25 highlights his dedication to advancing cyber security and computational sciences. The research he presented at the conference was expected to provide valuable insights and foster further collaboration among experts in the field.
Dr. Khan’s achievements at ICACS’25 reinforce his position as a leading researcher in cyber security, contributing to the ongoing development of this critical discipline.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Khan Farhan presents four research papers at ICACS’256 minutes ago
-
CTO conducts early morning visit to ensure smooth traffic flow16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security arrangements at hotel housing ICC Championship Players26 minutes ago
-
Srinagar Highway sealed amid security measures46 minutes ago
-
Veteran journalist, poet Rana Asar Ali Chauhan dies at 8646 minutes ago
-
Early detection of 'Glaucoma' possible with annual eye exams, awareness: Expert46 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Friedrich Merz on his victory in Germany's election1 hour ago
-
Maritime Security exercise SEA GUARDS-25 commences in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Modern lighting system installed in Kohat Tunnel2 hours ago
-
AAC visits markets to ensure regulations3 hours ago
-
ITP announces heavy traffic diversion plan for ICC Champions Trophy 20253 hours ago
-
'Collective efforts key to unlocking polio-free country': Anwar ul Haq3 hours ago