Dr Khan Farhan Presents Four Research Papers At ICACS’25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Dr Khan Farhan Rafat, Deputy Director General and officer at the Cabinet Division in Islamabad, achieved a significant milestone by presenting four research papers at the 6th International Conference on Advancements in Computational Sciences (ICACS’25), held at the University of Lahore on Monday.

Dr. Khan, currently pursuing his second Ph.D. in Cyber security, has made substantial contributions to the field, with his research addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges and proposing innovative solutions. His academic accomplishments include participation in two international conferences and the publication of his research in a prestigious IEEE journal with an Impact Factor,said a message received here.

His involvement in ICACS’25 highlights his dedication to advancing cyber security and computational sciences. The research he presented at the conference was expected to provide valuable insights and foster further collaboration among experts in the field.

Dr. Khan’s achievements at ICACS’25 reinforce his position as a leading researcher in cyber security, contributing to the ongoing development of this critical discipline.

