Dr Khan Shortlisted For Appointment Of VCs In Punjab

Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Professor Dr Khan Shahzada has been shortlisted for appointment of Vice Chancellors for universities in Punjab, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

For this purpose, Higher education Department Punjab has summoned him for an interview at Higher Education Commission at Lahore.

Dr Khan Shahzada has vast experience in academic, research and teaching sectors. He has written two comprehensive books on Civil Engineering and has published over 70 research papers.

Dr Khan Shahzada has also implemented HEC funded research projects worth Rs.45 million. He has also served as Director Postgraduate Studies and Chief Proctor of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Presently he is the member of the Provincial Task Force of KP government fir construction of low cost houses, which is the part and parcel of the 50 million houses initiative of the prime minister. He is also on the panel of the Evaluation Committee of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Programme.

