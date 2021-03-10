Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan takes notice of price hike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan on Wednesday took notice of the illegal increase in prices of milk and chicken meat.

On the directions of Special Assistant Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan, the Director General of the Bureau of Supply and Prices sent a letter to the Commissioner Karachi directing him to take legal action against the profiteers, who were illegally raising the prices of milk and poultry items in the city, according to a statement here.

Apart from this, Dr.

Khatu Mil Jeewan also expressed displeasure over the performance of the Special prize Magistrate and directed that all the officers concerned should take action under 'The Sindh Essential Commodities Prices Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005'.

He further said in the letter that legal action should be taken against the hoarders to stop illegal increase in the prices of milk and poultry meat. He also directed the officers of Bureau of Supply and Prizes to extend full support to the district administration.