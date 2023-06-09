Dr Khawaja Junaid successfully defended his thesis

Khawaja Junaid, Lecturer of Agriculture University Peshawar, completed his PhD in Plant Protection under the supervision of Chairman Dr Shah Alam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Khawaja Junaid, Lecturer of Agriculture University Peshawar, completed his PhD in Plant Protection under the supervision of Chairman Dr Shah Alam Khan.

His research paper titled Screening and Evaluation of Rice Germplasm for Resistance Against Rice Leaf Folder was presented.

His thesis was validated by leading scientists from Turkey and Korea.

In the defence seminar, Dr Khawaja Junaid successfully defended his research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants and qualified him for the PhD degree.

He said that identified resistant cultivars can be used for rice leaf folder management in the IPM program.

Cultivation of these resistant varieties will reduce the burden of synthetic pesticides and increase beneficial insects in paddy fields.

The best varieties identified in this study can help reduce environmental pollution caused by toxic supers.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sciences Dr Ahmad-ur-Rahman Saljuqi congratulated the supervisor Dr Shah Alam Khan and scholar Dr Khawaja Junaid and urged the faculty to give suggestions for further improvement in research activities so that the quality of the public is improved.

Life can be improved as he appreciated the tireless work of scholar Dr Khawaja Junaid. Supervisor Dr Shah Alam Khan thanked all the participants and hoped that this research will be useful for experts, PhD scholars and farmers.