Dr Khawar Jameel Calls On Secretary IT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Dr Khawar Jameel calls on Secretary IT

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel on Monday called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

Advisor Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Lahore Abdul Basit Khan also attended the meeting, a news release said.

During the meeting matters related to insurance were discussed in details.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Khawar also presented book on the life of his father late Dr. Jameel Jalibi to Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

