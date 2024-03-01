Dr. Khizar Assumes Additional Charge Of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Dr. Khizar Hayat on Friday assumed additional charge of Provincial Coordinator for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Dr. Khizar Hayat on Friday assumed additional charge of Provincial Coordinator for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The new responsibility adds to his current role as the Director of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and Reproductive Health (RH).
The tenure of Dr.
Hayat as Director MCH has been marked by transformative initiatives aimed at bolstering maternal and child health across the province.
Under his leadership initiatives such as Kangaroo Mother Care implementation, establishment of Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) systems, revitalization of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) Technical Working Group and creation of Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Centers in multiple districts have significantly contributed to improving healthcare outcomes.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite
China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital
Senate by-elections on six vacant seats on March 14: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody2 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rai ..5 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'2 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation2 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite2 minutes ago
-
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare18 seconds ago
-
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital19 seconds ago
-
Senate by-elections on six vacant seats on March 14: ECP21 seconds ago
-
3 injured in jubilant firing, 2 held after CPO notice22 seconds ago
-
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance22 minutes ago
-
IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 511 minutes ago