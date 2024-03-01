Open Menu

Dr. Khizar Assumes Additional Charge Of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Dr. Khizar Hayat on Friday assumed additional charge of Provincial Coordinator for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The new responsibility adds to his current role as the Director of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and Reproductive Health (RH).

Under his leadership initiatives such as Kangaroo Mother Care implementation, establishment of Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) systems, revitalization of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) Technical Working Group and creation of Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Centers in multiple districts have significantly contributed to improving healthcare outcomes.

