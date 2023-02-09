Dr Khurshid Rizvi honored with GCU Lifetime Achievement Award

UrduPoint.com

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday held a ceremony to honour the achievements of one of its distinguished alumni, Professor Dr Khurshid Rizvi

The ceremony was held at the University's meeting rooms, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Prof. Rizvi.

The award is one of the highest honours given by the GCU to its alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their field. Prof Dr. Rizvi was announced as one of the 10 recipients of the award during the university's 20th convocation in November, but was unable to attend due to a trip abroad.

Dr Rizvi is a renowned scholar of oriental languages and is considered to be one of the top urdu poets, researchers, and literary figures in Pakistan. He is well-versed in Arabic, Persian, Urdu, English, and Punjabi, making him a multifaceted talent in the world of language and literature.

In 2008, the government of Pakistan recognized Dr Rizvi's literary services by awarding him with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, one of the highest civilian honors in the country. Rizvi has authored and edited books in many languages on a range of subjects including seven poetry collections to date.

At the ceremony, Dr. Rizvi thanked his institution and vice-chancellor for the recognition. He said that this award holds a special place in his heart as it is from his own alma mater. The VC, in turn, praised Dr Rizvi for his hard work and dedication to his profession, saying that he serves as a great example for all teachers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, and guests, who all gathered to celebrate the achievements of Dr Rizvi.

