Dr Kundi Advises Faculty To Accomplish Old Research Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Dr Kundi advises faculty to accomplish old research projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) ::Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi advised researchers to accomplish old projects instead of proposing new projects.

Speaking at a meeting of heads of research committees convened for consultation on HEC step of linking research grant with performance here on Wednesday, he asked the faculty members to pay full attention to research.

The VC urged all head of departments and faculty members to perform their duties wholeheartedly otherwise negligence on part of any teacher might land varsity into financial troubles.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Farooq Ahmed informed that research on agriculture, environment and industries of the region could win funds for BZU.

He said correct feedback of students could improve the situation.

Director ORIC, Dr Najam-Ul-Haq, Director Research, Dr Hakumat Ali, Director IT Dr Shahid Fareed, Director Finance, Safdar Abbas Langha and others attended the meeting

