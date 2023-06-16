Dr Laghari assigned additional charge of SALU registrar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Friday has been assigned the additional charge of Registrar of the University to Director Institute of business Administration, SALU Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, till the appointment of full time Registrar.

It is recalled that Dr Laghari possesses vast academic, research and administrative experience.

He is the pioneer of the Institute of Business Administration in terms of its infrastructure, academic facilities, research and academic discipline.