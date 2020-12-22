UrduPoint.com
Dr Laila Shafiq Appointed Focal Person For Emergency Dept Of LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday appointed Dr Laila Shafiq as focal person for the emergency department of the hospital.

According to LGH spokesperson, Ameerud Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that her appointment would be helpful in making state-of-the-art emergency department of LGH and ensure timely provision of free medical facilities to patients.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that Dr Laila Shafiq was a talented female doctor who had been performing duties in administrative positions before also.

He expressed the hope that she would not spare a single minute in fulfilling her new responsibilities in Emergency department. He said the hospital management was making every effort to provide the best medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients coming here.

Principal PGMI directed Dr Laila Shafiq to coordinate with in-charges of all other departments as well in additionto monitoring and rounding up the three shifts.

