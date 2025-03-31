Dr Lalchand Ukrani extends Eid greetings, calls for unity and compassion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Dr Lalchand Ukrani, has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation, emphasizing the importance of sharing joy and remembering the underprivileged.

In his message on Monday, Dr Ukrani described Eid as a day of happiness and togetherness, urging citizens to pray for the country’s prosperity and well-being.

He highlighted the significance of supporting those in need, including neighbors and underprivileged families, to truly embrace the spirit of the occasion.

He also called on people to remember the families of martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security. "Eid is not just about celebration; it is a time to show compassion and unity as a nation," he remarked.

Dr Ukrani reaffirmed his commitment to fostering harmony among all communities and wished for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Pakistan.