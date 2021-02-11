Dr. Liaqat Ali appointed as Chairman Deptt of Urology & Transplant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Liaqat Ali, Associate Professor, Hayatabad Kidney Center, Peshawar, has been appointed as the Chairman Department of Urology and Transplant on Thursday.

Dr. Liaqat Ali enjoys an international reputation for more than 45 articles and a successful complex kidney and bladder operation.

Famous as one of the best urologists, Dr. Liaquat Ali is well-known in the social, literary and educational circles due to his vital contribution in the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

As Chairman Urology the social and political circles appreciated the decision of the provincial government and further success and urology and transplant for Dr. Liaqat Ali.