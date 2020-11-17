Dr. Liaqat Ali successfully operate patient with kidney failure

Renowned Associate Professor of the Institute of Diseases, Peshawar Dr. Liaqat Ali has successfully operated on a poor patient from Swat and saved him from kidney failure

According to details, Associate Professor Hayatabad Kidney Center Peshawar Dr. Liaqat Ali successfully operated on a poor patient who was suffering from a contagious disease like kidney cancer.