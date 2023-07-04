Open Menu

Dr. Luay Shabaneh Calls On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Dr. Luay Shabaneh calls on Governor Balochistan

The United Nation's Country Head for Population Programme Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The United Nation's Country Head for Population Programme Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here.

While talking to the UN country chief for Population, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said "It is a challenge to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the dispersed population of Balochistan.

Due to extreme poverty, backwardness and the absence of basic facilities in the remote districts of the province, people are forced to migrate to cities.

It is a matter of concern that even in this advanced era, the maternal mortality rate is the highest in Balochistan, he deplored.

Governor Balochistan said that poverty is the biggest obstacle in ensuring the supply of balanced and nutritious food to poor people. It is necessary that government and international institutions focus on the poor people of the remote districts.

Stressing the need for a joint approach to population control, he urged that opinion leaders, scholars and media persons may be engaged in conducting a vigorous public campaign regarding the effects of the growing population.

He said that all the districts can be helped by the immediate financial support and provision of modern machinery by international institutions in terms of teaching health, education and modern skills.

Apart from this, international organizations should expand their activities to all the districts of Balochistan in order to convey the fruits of their projects to the people.

The meeting also focused on population growth, family planning, providing nutritious food, maternal and child health, migration of people from rural areas to cities, registration of Afghan refugees, and teaching modern skills to the new generation and growing population.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Governor United Nations Poor Education May Family Media All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to comp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to completion of public welfare proje ..

41 seconds ago
 Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance coopera ..

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

1 minute ago
 Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

1 minute ago
 Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app f ..

Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

1 minute ago
 Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 202 ..

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

1 minute ago
 Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw m ..

Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

1 minute ago
Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

12 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

11 minutes ago
 Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises A ..

Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears on Zelenskyy's Website

11 minutes ago
 CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diag ..

CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

9 minutes ago
 PML-N will not go for political alliance with any ..

PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general ele ..

9 minutes ago
 CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shand ..

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan