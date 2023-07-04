Dr. Luay Shabaneh calls on Governor Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nation's Country Head for Population Programme Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The United Nation's Country Head for Population Programme Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here.

While talking to the UN country chief for Population, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said "It is a challenge to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the dispersed population of Balochistan.

Due to extreme poverty, backwardness and the absence of basic facilities in the remote districts of the province, people are forced to migrate to cities.

It is a matter of concern that even in this advanced era, the maternal mortality rate is the highest in Balochistan, he deplored.

Governor Balochistan said that poverty is the biggest obstacle in ensuring the supply of balanced and nutritious food to poor people. It is necessary that government and international institutions focus on the poor people of the remote districts.

Stressing the need for a joint approach to population control, he urged that opinion leaders, scholars and media persons may be engaged in conducting a vigorous public campaign regarding the effects of the growing population.

He said that all the districts can be helped by the immediate financial support and provision of modern machinery by international institutions in terms of teaching health, education and modern skills.

Apart from this, international organizations should expand their activities to all the districts of Balochistan in order to convey the fruits of their projects to the people.

The meeting also focused on population growth, family planning, providing nutritious food, maternal and child health, migration of people from rural areas to cities, registration of Afghan refugees, and teaching modern skills to the new generation and growing population.