UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Maha Shah’s Suicide: Court Allows Suspects’two-day Physical Remand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

Dr. Maha Shah’s suicide: Court allows suspects’two-day physical remand

Police say that Tablish Qureshi provided pistol to Dr. Maha  Ali Shah who went inside a bathroom, locked it from inside and shot herself.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) A judicial magistrate awarded two-day physical remand of two men over charges of providing a pistol to young medic Dr. Maha Ali Shah who allegedly suicide inside her home in DHA August 18.

The police produced the suspects before the court and pleaded for their physical remand for further investigation into the subject matter.

The Investigation Officer told the court that the pistol used by Dr. Maha to shot herself was registered in the name of Saad Siddiqui.

The suspect handed over pistol to Tabish Qureshi who provided it to her along with bullets.

“The investigation has been completed into the subject matter,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer while talking to the reporters on August 22—four days after the incident.

“The 9-mm pistol was given to Dr. Maha by Tabish Qureshi,” the SSP said.

The doctor was looking depressed when she returned home after ending duty at a private hospital on August 18.

Later, she went to her bathroom, locked it from inside and shot herself.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Suicide Young August From Court

Recent Stories

Dismissals for Illicit Drug Abuse Increasing Withi ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korean tech group files complaint against Googl ..

4 minutes ago

CTP launches operation against encroachments, ille ..

4 minutes ago

WWF doubles marriage grant for industrial workers' ..

4 minutes ago

Parliamentarians have crucial role in peace, devel ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With US Dep ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.