Dr. Maha Shah’s suicide: Court allows suspects’two-day physical remand

Police say that Tablish Qureshi provided pistol to Dr. Maha Ali Shah who went inside a bathroom, locked it from inside and shot herself.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) A judicial magistrate awarded two-day physical remand of two men over charges of providing a pistol to young medic Dr. Maha Ali Shah who allegedly suicide inside her home in DHA August 18.

The police produced the suspects before the court and pleaded for their physical remand for further investigation into the subject matter.

The Investigation Officer told the court that the pistol used by Dr. Maha to shot herself was registered in the name of Saad Siddiqui.

The suspect handed over pistol to Tabish Qureshi who provided it to her along with bullets.

“The investigation has been completed into the subject matter,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer while talking to the reporters on August 22—four days after the incident.

“The 9-mm pistol was given to Dr. Maha by Tabish Qureshi,” the SSP said.

The doctor was looking depressed when she returned home after ending duty at a private hospital on August 18.

Later, she went to her bathroom, locked it from inside and shot herself.