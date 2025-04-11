Open Menu

Dr Mahboob Appointed Dean Of Arts And Humanities At PU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The governor of Punjab has appointed Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain as the new Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of the Punjab.

Dr Mahboob Hussain has officially resumed his duties in this new capacity. A distinguished historian and academic, Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain currently serves as Professor of History and Chairman of the Department of History & Pakistan Studies at PU.

His educational journey has been marked by excellence, including a post-doctorate from the University of Oxford, UK, in 2019, which further strengthened his expertise in historical research. Dr Hussain is the author of several acclaimed books, including a comprehensive history of the Parliament of Pakistan, published by Oxford University Press, and a seminal work on Student politics in Pakistan, published in Germany, and Edited work Pakistan.

In addition to his scholarly contributions, Dr. Mahboob Hussain holds several key administrative and academic positions.

He has served as Chairman of the Hall Council at PU and Director of the Research Society of Pakistan. He is also actively involved in editorial work and is a member of editorial boards for several prestigious research journals published by leading universities. Dr Mahboob Hussain's appointment as Dean recognizes his outstanding contributions to the fields of history and Pakistan studies, and his continued dedication to academic leadership and excellence.

