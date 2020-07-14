UrduPoint.com
Dr. Mahboob Hails NA Resolution To Teach Holy Quran With Translation In Colleges, Varsities

Dr. Mahboob hails NA resolution to teach Holy Quran with translation in Colleges, Varsities

Founder Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute, Hayatabad Peshawar Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman Tuesday hailed the National Assembly for unanimously passing a resolution to teach the Holy Quran with translation in universities across the country

He also congratulated the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan for their key role wherein the later presented a resolution, which was Allahamadullah, passed unanimously by the house.

He also congratulated the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan for their key role wherein the later presented a resolution, which was Allahamadullah, passed unanimously by the house.

Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman said that according to the text of the resolution, the Quran should be taught with translation in universities of those provinces which currently do not do so. The resolution,he said, says that reading the urdu translation of the Holy Quran would open new avenues of knowledge for the upcoming generations. Certainly, it is a historical step taken by the members of the entire house of the National Assembly for passing the resolution unanimously through the Assembly.

Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rahman said"Nazra-e-Quran is integral part of the curriculum since long and lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for approving a bill of Quranic education at Colleges and University level with Quran-e-Karim would be taught with translation and Tafseer.

" "This act of Provincial Assembly is highly appreciable, as a few months back the Government of Punjab had also approved the same,"Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman, who is also writer of several books,said with a jubilation over the decision of the National Assembly.

"In fact this was done by the Curriculum Committee in 1978 upon my request to Muhammad Ali Khan Hoti the then Education Advisor in the General Zia-ul-Haq regime, Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman recalled.

"I was informed through a letter in 1978 while I was a Physiotherapy student, studying at JPMC Karachi," he informed.

"I have preserved all these letters," Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman said.

"I also appreciate the KP Assembly and the entire house of the National Assembly for passing the unanimous decision," Dr. Mahboob added.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan has also decided to teach the Holy Quran with translation in its universities and imposed the condition of learning Quran with translation for obtaining a university degree, which was certainly good for our younger generation to learn Holy Quran.

