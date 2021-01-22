Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir University

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem has been appointed Vice Chancellor, Mir Chakir Khan Rind University of Technology, DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem has been appointed Vice Chancellor, Mir Chakir Khan Rind University of Technology, DG Khan.

According to PU spokesperson here on Friday, Dr.

Mahmood was working as Director Institute of Energy and Environment Engineering at PU. His area of expertise was chemical engineering and he joined Punjab University as Research Officer in 1992.

VC, PU Prof Niaz Ahmed, as well as PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and faculty members congratulated Dr. Mahmood on this achievement.