Open Menu

Dr Malik Meets MD IFW Expo In Berlin

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dr Malik meets MD IFW Expo in Berlin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik met with Managing Director, IFW Expo and Management of DLG International Stefan Kresse, on sidelines of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) held in Berlin, Germany.

They discussed issues related to the usage of modern technology in agriculture, Pakistan Embassy in Germany posted on X on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Germany Berlin Sunday

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

1 hour ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

19 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

22 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

22 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

22 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

23 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

23 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

24 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan