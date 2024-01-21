Dr Malik meets MD IFW Expo in Berlin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik met with Managing Director, IFW Expo and Management of DLG International Stefan Kresse, on sidelines of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) held in Berlin, Germany.

They discussed issues related to the usage of modern technology in agriculture, Pakistan Embassy in Germany posted on X on Sunday.