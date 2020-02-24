UrduPoint.com
Dr. Mansoor Assumes Charge As Secretary Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) has assumed the charge of the post of Secretary to Government of Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department.

This was stated in a statement on Monday.

