Dr Maqbool Appointed As Chairman Qaumi Aman Committee For Interfaith Harmony KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Dr Maqbool appointed as Chairman Qaumi Aman Committee for Interfaith Harmony KP

A well known social figure from Bannu,Dr Maqbool Siddiquie has been appointed as Chairman Qaumi Aman Committee for Interfaith Harmony Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A well known social figure from Bannu,Dr Maqbool Siddiquie has been appointed as Chairman Qaumi Aman Committee for Interfaith Harmony Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification here on Thursday.

A notification to this effect issued by Central Chairman Sayed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi said owing to acknowledged services of Dr Maqbool,he has been appointed as chairman Qaumi Aman Committee,KP to take forward the mission of interfaith harmony among different schools of thought for lasting peace in the region.

