Dr Maria appointed Deputy Secretary Health South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Amjal Bhatti has transferred CEO District Health Authority Khanewal, Dr Maria Mumtaz and appointed her as Deputy Secretary against a vacant post.

A notification issued on Monday said that Dr Maria is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Health and population welfare department, South Punjab with immediate effect.

However, she will look after the charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority Khanewal till the arrival of regular incumbent, it added.