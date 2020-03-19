Dr Masood Butt Appointed Dean Institute Of Food Nutrition
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:33 PM
Senior Professor National Institute of Food Science & Technology Dr Masood Sadiq Butt has been appointed as dean of Institute of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Professor National Institute of food Science & Technology Dr Masood Sadiq Butt has been appointed as dean of Institute of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences.
Director Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan has been appointed dean of Institute of Social Sciences.
According to a notification, the both deans will serve for three years.