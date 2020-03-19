Dr Masood Butt appointed dean Institute of Food Nutrition

Senior Professor National Institute of Food Science & Technology Dr Masood Sadiq Butt has been appointed as dean of Institute of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Professor National Institute of food Science & Technology Dr Masood Sadiq Butt has been appointed as dean of Institute of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences.

Director Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan has been appointed dean of Institute of Social Sciences.

According to a notification, the both deans will serve for three years.