Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi Addresses Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:25 PM

Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi addresses seminar

The prevalence of road accidents was discussed at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, said a press release issued here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The prevalence of road accidents was discussed at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar Deputy Inspector General (DIG), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others were injured resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said that Motorway Police have always maintained the standard of road safety which was also always acknowledged worldwide.

He said that road traffic crashes should not be accepted as inevitable because they are in fact both predictable and preventable.

He said that the probability of accidents could be reduced in a number of different ways.

The DIG further said that in 80 per cent of motorcycle accidents,lives could be saved if riders wear helmets.

Every motorcycle rider should wear a helmet,even the children riding pillion. It is for their safety after all, he added.

On the occasion, Mahar Medical College Sukkur, Professor Dr Aftab Soomro lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.

Later, NH&MP police also distributed helmets among the motorcycle users.

